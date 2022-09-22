Kraken appoints Dave Ripley as CEO, Jesse Powell becomes Chairman of the board

Crypto exchange Kraken revealed on Wednesday COO Dave Ripley will take the helm as Chief Executive Officer as Co-Founder Jesse Powell steps down from the role and becomes Chairman.
Ripley joined Kraken in 2016 as Chief Operating Officer when the crypto giant bought his startup Glidera Inc.
Jesse Powell commented:
Dave’s proven leadership and experience give me great confidence that he’s the ideal successor and the best person to lead Kraken through its next era of growth. look forward to spending more of my time on the company’s products, user experience and broader industry advocacy.
The official press release highlighted that Ripley has played a key role in scaling Kraken’s operations in over 16 acquisitions, regulatory licenses and partnerships.
Ripley started his career as a software engineer before becoming a financial adviser at Boston Consulting Group. He has accumulated almost a decade of crypto industry leadership experience. He became COO of Kraken following the acquisition of crypto wallet funding service co-founded by Ripley, Glidera.
Dave Ripley said:
My vision, along with the rest of the leadership team, is in lockstep with Jesse’s — to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency.
