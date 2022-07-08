Binance.US appoints former PayPal executive Jasmine Lee as CFO

Binance.US, the U.S. partner to crypto exchange Binance, revealed on Thursday the appointment of Jasmine Lee as Chief Financial Officer.

In her new role, Lee will head Binance.US’ finance department and be responsible for operations, accounting, investor relations, treasury and tax.

Lee is a former executive of PayPal Holdings. While working at the payments giant, she has held top executive roles for about eight years. She has recently served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Acorns.