Binance announces 2,000 open job positions, Coinbase reduces staff by 18%

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has announced 2,000 open positions. The exchange’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Changpeng Zhao, revealed this on Wednesday in a Twitter post.

Changpeng Zhao said:

It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did. Today, we are hiring for 2000 open positions for #Binance.

Meanwhile, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed on Tuesday that the Coinbase team will be reduced by about 18%. He explained that the “difficult decision” was motivated by the starting economic recession.