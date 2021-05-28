Iconic Funds to list Bitcoin ETP at SIX

The Swiss Stock Exchange announced the addition of Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH as a new ETP issuer. This is the fourth crypto ETP issuer to join the exchange in 2021. The number of trading products on SIX Swiss Exchange reaches 92.
Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange said:
Investors looking for collateralised investment products granting access to crypto currencies increasingly turn to SIX. With its wide product offering, SIX is a world leader: 10 different single crypto currencies are accessible via ETPs and structured products on our platform. A warm welcome to Iconic Funds joining our issuer ranks and further expanding the product range.
SIX has seen strong growth in trading turnover in crypto products. In the first five months of 2021, CHF 4.5 billion have been traded on SIX, which is more than a whole year since crypto products were first admitted for trading at the exchange in 2016. This amount is already 289% more than the previous year.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The new Iconic Funds Physical Bitcoin ETP, available in two trading currencies, will offer investors a selection of 32 Bitcoin ETPs and structured products at SIX to choose from. The number of ETP issuers now rises to nine, following the recent addition of ETC Group as well as CoinShares and SEBA Bank in the first four months of 2021.
Launched in 2019, Iconic Funds GmbH is a joint-venture of Iconic Holding GmbH and publicly-listed Cryptology Asset Group Ltd. The company aims to to drive the adoption of crypto assets. Iconic serves as a bridge for investors to dip their tows in crypto assets with its licensed and regulated vehicles which offer investors a range of investment choices, from passive index exposure to actively-managed strategies.
The official announcement said:
The Iconic Funds Physical Bitcoin ETP (XBTI) tracks the price of Bitcoin (BTC). The ETP is 100% physically backed by BTC and stored in cold storages of regulated crypto custodians with an additional third party insurance.