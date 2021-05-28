Iconic Funds to list Bitcoin ETP at SIX

The Swiss Stock Exchange announced the addition of Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH as a new ETP issuer. This is the fourth crypto ETP issuer to join the exchange in 2021. The number of trading products on SIX Swiss Exchange reaches 92.

Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange said:

Investors looking for collateralised investment products granting access to crypto currencies increasingly turn to SIX. With its wide product offering, SIX is a world leader: 10 different single crypto currencies are accessible via ETPs and structured products on our platform. A warm welcome to Iconic Funds joining our issuer ranks and further expanding the product range.

SIX has seen strong growth in trading turnover in crypto products. In the first five months of 2021, CHF 4.5 billion have been traded on SIX, which is more than a whole year since crypto products were first admitted for trading at the exchange in 2016. This amount is already 289% more than the previous year.