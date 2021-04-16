Coinbase IPO goes live

Last week, US crypto exchange Coinbase announced that it was planning to go public on 14th April. The company stated that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had officially accepted its S-1 registration statement, meaning it is set to have the ticker symbol of COIN.

The firm had initially planned to go public back in March but was forced to postpone due to the fact it was under review by the SEC. Also contributing to the setback was the $6.5m settlement it had reached with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, having faced accusations of false information reports regarding its transactions.

Rather than hiring a bank to broker its IPO, Coinbase has chosen to opt for a direct listing, meaning its current investors will have the option of selling their shares to brand new investors if they wish. Coinbase stated that it would release a reference trading rate the night preceding it being listed on the stock exchange market.