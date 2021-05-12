CME Group reports Micro Bitcoin futures volume surpassed 100,000 contracts

CME Group revealed yesterday that Micro Bitcoin futures volume surpassed 100,000 contracts in the first six days of trading since the launch of the new contracts.

Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products commented:

We are pleased to see strong customer adoption and support for our new Micro Bitcoin futures contract early on.

Last week, the Chicago-based company launched its offer of a new product in response to the rapidly escalating demand surrounding cryptocurrencies. The new derivatives are 1/10th the size of standard Bitcoin.