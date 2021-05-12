CME Group reports Micro Bitcoin futures volume surpassed 100,000 contracts

CME Group revealed yesterday that Micro Bitcoin futures volume surpassed 100,000 contracts in the first six days of trading since the launch of the new contracts.
Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products commented:
We are pleased to see strong customer adoption and support for our new Micro Bitcoin futures contract early on.
Last week, the Chicago-based company launched its offer of a new product in response to the rapidly escalating demand surrounding cryptocurrencies. The new derivatives are 1/10th the size of standard Bitcoin.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The Micro Bitcoin futures provide an cost-effective way for traders to manage their bitcoin exposure and enhance their trading strategies, while at the same time retaining the advantages of CME Group‘s existing Bitcoin futures contract.
Tim McCourt added:
Together with our existing, full-sized Bitcoin futures, this new, smaller contract further strengthens our ability to help a broad array of clients – from institutions to sophisticated, active traders – to manage their bitcoin price risk.
Micro Bitcoin futures are cash-settled to the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, serving as a once-a-day reference rate of the US dollar price of bitcoin.