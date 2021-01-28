Reddit partners with Ethereum Foundation to build scaling tools

Reddit announced its first official blockchain partnership with Ethereum Foundation. The social media platform has been growing its role in the Ethereum ecosystem and the partnership intends to strengthen its commitment to blockchain and accelerate scaling and resources.

Reddit as over 50 million users daily and in the announcement, the admin said that the platform has maintained a decentralized environment to help users grow their own communities. This collaboration aims to bring the value and independence of blockchain technology to the millions users on the platform. Reddit shared its aim to develop large-scale applications such as Community Points on Ethereum