CME Group and CF Benchmarks announce plans to launch new DeFI reference rates

Derivatives marketplace CME Group and cryptocurrency benchmark indices provider CF Benchmarks today announced their plans to introduce three new DeFi reference rates and real-time indices.

The rates will be calculated and published daily by CF Benchmarks from 19 December.

Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, said:

In response to rising interest in DeFi projects, CME Group, in partnership with CF Benchmarks, will expand its suite of regulated, non-tradable Cryptocurrency Reference Rates and Real-Time Indices to include three new DeFi tokens.