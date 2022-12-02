CME Group and CF Benchmarks announce plans to launch new DeFI reference rates

In response to rising interest in DeFi projects, CME Group, in partnership with CF Benchmarks, will expand its suite of regulated, non-tradable Cryptocurrency Reference Rates and Real-Time Indices to include three new DeFi tokens.
These three new benchmarks, together with Uniswap launched earlier this year, will capture more than 40% of the total value locked in DeFi protocols on the Ethereum blockchain.
CME CF Reference Rates and Real-Time Indices include Aave, Curve and Synthetix. The new benchmarks will ger pricing data from several crypto exchanges and trading platforms, starting initially with Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit, Kraken, and LMAX Digital. Each coin will trade on a minimum of two of these constituent exchanges.
Investors have access to a growing range of pricing indices that provide exposure to new verticals within the cryptocurrency asset class. DeFi protocols provide users with direct access to financial services and products built on open-source technology, with the associated tokens increasingly relevant as Web3 continues to gain adherents.
