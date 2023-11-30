Brightly App to “modernise” business transactions with new B2B platform

Brightly App launched a new B2B platform in Europe on Wednesday, stating it will “seamlessly” facilitate fiat and crypto transactions across the continent. With the B2B payments sector flourishing, Brightly App believes the time is right to step up and serve institutional investors who want flexibility in payment options. The new platform, Brightly Business, will also help to streamline its client’s financial operations .

The move is a shrewd one considering the ample growth in the business-to-business (B2B) payments sector, which is set to be worth $2.1trn by the end of the decade. Despite that growth, transactions between businesses are often still impeded by processing times and high costs. Brightly App aims to make everything “more efficient and transparent”.

Co-founder, Nikolay Denisenko believes the new platform will modernise business transactions. He added:

It’s a step towards a more efficient and transparent B2B payment landscape. This is also a very inclusive solution. Whether a business deals in crypto, fiat, or both, our platform can seamlessly facilitate all transactions.

Those transactions will be buffeted by a platform featuring a robust onboarding system and streamlined payments and payouts. Customers can also access an over-the-counter exchange to buy and sell both fiat and digital assets, and Brightly App says this flexibility is important in the B2B sector.

Another impressive feature exclusive to the new platform is the provision of virtual and physical debit cards. This will allow companies that operate in several geographic regions to support employees who need to pay for business expenses without having to give up central control of expenditures.