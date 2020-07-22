Banque de France will build a central bank digital currency in partnership with Soc Gen, HSBC and six other partners

Banque de France announced a list partners with which it will build a central bank digital currency. The bank called for applications to experiment the use of central bank digital currency for interbank settlements.

The 8 applications selected included:

Accenture

Euroclear

HSBC

Iznes

LiquidShare

ProsperUS

Seba Bank

Société Générale – Forge

The selected applicants will propose experiments which will allow exploration of new ways to exchange financial instruments (excluding crypto-assets) for central bank money. The experiments will also be testing the settlement in central bank digital currency to improve executing conditions for cross-border payments and revising the arrangements for making central bank money available.