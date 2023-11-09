Fox appoints Adam Ciongoli as its new chief legal and policy officer

The Fox Corporation (FOX) announced on Wednesday that Adam Ciongoli will step into the shoes of chief legal and policy officer on 1 December. In this capacity, Ciongoli will manage the company’s legal, compliance, regulatory, and governance matters.

At present Ciongoli is the executive vice president, general counsel and chief sustainability, corporate responsibility and governance officer for the Campbell Soup Company (CPB). In his new capacity, he will report directly to Lachlan Murdoch, the executive chair and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fox.

Ciongoli has nearly 30 years of legal experience in the public and private spheres. Before heading the legal, governance, and operating scopes at Campbell, he served as the executive vice president and general counsel of the Lincoln Financial Group, group general counsel and secretary for Willis Group Holdings, and senior vice president and general counsel for Time Warner Europe.

Fox’s financial reports for the three months ended 30 September reflected quarterly revenues of $3.21bn. For this period advertising revenues decreased by 2% while others showed a 2% increase to balance the books.

On the Fox website, Murdoch expressed his pleasure in welcoming Ciongoli to the Fox team. He said:

Adam’s extensive legal experience across various industries and government will be a tremendous asset to our company.

Ciongoli added to this, and commented: