Klarna finalises acquisition of Nordic comparison shopping service PriceRunner

Klarna, a global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, today revealed it has completed the acquisition of PriceRunner, a comparison shopping service in the Nordic region with operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the United Kingdom.

The acquisition of PriceRunner will provide new features to Klarna app globally. It will deliver product discovery, price comparisons and product reviews to help consumers save time and money. Klarna has more than 400 thousand global retail partners that will benefit from increased website traffic from high intent consumers and optimized marketing opportunities to further drive their growth. PriceRunner’s retail par PriceRunner employees in tners will also benefit from this.

PriceRunner employees in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, which are over 200, are now officially part of Klarna.