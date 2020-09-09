FCA grants B2B Payment Solutions AEMI approval for e-payment services in UK and Europe

B2B Payment Solutions Ltd, part of B2Broker Group, announced that the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has granted the company an Electronic Money Institution License (AEMI) permitting the companies to engage in e-money and payment services in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA).
B2B Payment Solutions will now be able to act as a payment intermediary and offer payment services to regulated Forex brokers, licensed liquidity providers and corporate IT businesses and e-commerce companies. The company aims to create an ecosystem where brokers can deposit and withdraw funds to and from margin accounts and their end-users across Europe and the UK.
B2B Payment Solutions will provide digital banking services, geared up for the regulated brokerage industry. The company estimates that more than 1,000 regulated brokers and liquidity providers with hundreds of thousands of end users, all of whom will be able to deposit and withdraw in just seconds. B2B Payment Solutions LTD will offer sub IBANs, SEPA transfers and Faster Payments.
The future plans of the company include adding further services such as SWIFT transfers, card processing and electronic money wallets. B2B Payment Solutions also intends to start offering the same services to other types of regulated financial institutions with SPI, API, SEMI and AEMI licenses.
Our goal is to enable the B2Broker ecosystem to access payment accounts and attract new clients to the financial industry. We are delighted to be able to offer the latest genre of e-payment services as an AEMI which places us in the same league as leading industry players who also conduct their UK and European operations under the same licence.
Obtaining an AEMI licence is an essential part of the company’s plans to expand its products globally and extend its services and offer better products to its customers across the UK and Europe.
Based in London and established in 2020, B2B Payment Solutions is a financial technology company offering a range of digital banking and payment services including worldwide money transfers, issuing e-wallets and prepaid cards, setting up direct debits, processing standing orders, BACS/CHAPS payments and mobile payment transactions. Payments use algorithms which trigger fraud, money laundering and other illicit activities to ensure easy and secure transactions.
Evgeniya Mykulyak, Co-Founder at B2B Payment Solutions LTD added:
I believe we will offer a groundbreaking service to all users who need instant access to a range of e-payment services. We will be providing a range of services where our customers can be assured that their transactions will not only be fast, but safe and secure. With deep industry knowledge in the payments industry, our company has big plans for the future which will firmly place us in a prime position in the Fintech industry.