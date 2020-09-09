FCA grants B2B Payment Solutions AEMI approval for e-payment services in UK and Europe

B2B Payment Solutions Ltd, part of B2Broker Group, announced that the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has granted the company an Electronic Money Institution License (AEMI) permitting the companies to engage in e-money and payment services in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA).

B2B Payment Solutions will now be able to act as a payment intermediary and offer payment services to regulated Forex brokers, licensed liquidity providers and corporate IT businesses and e-commerce companies. The company aims to create an ecosystem where brokers can deposit and withdraw funds to and from margin accounts and their end-users across Europe and the UK.

B2B Payment Solutions will provide digital banking services, geared up for the regulated brokerage industry. The company estimates that more than 1,000 regulated brokers and liquidity providers with hundreds of thousands of end users, all of whom will be able to deposit and withdraw in just seconds. B2B Payment Solutions LTD will offer sub IBANs, SEPA transfers and Faster Payments.

The future plans of the company include adding further services such as SWIFT transfers, card processing and electronic money wallets. B2B Payment Solutions also intends to start offering the same services to other types of regulated financial institutions with SPI, API, SEMI and AEMI licenses.