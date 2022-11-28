Equals acquires open banking payments platform Roqqett in a £2.25 million deal

Payment solutions provider for SMEs, Equals Group plc, has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Roqqett Limited, an open banking payments platform, for a total consideration of up to £2.25 million.

The fintech payments group has agreed to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Roqqett but the acquisition is still pending regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Under the terms of the deal, Equals will make an initial £1.0 million cash payment, followed by three deferred payments one of up to £0.25 million in cash and two of £0.5 million, one in cash and the other in ordinary shares in Equals.

Established in November 2019, Roqquett holds FCA licenses as WWE AISP (Account Information Service Provider), as well as PISP (Payment Initiation Service Provider), allowing it to perform the full suite of open banking services, including taking payments and accessing financial data.