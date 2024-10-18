Bank Rakyat Indonesia Partners with Nium to Boost Cross-Border Payments in Indonesia

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), one of Indonesia’s largest banks, announced that it has partnered with global payments infrastructure provider Nium to enhance its cross-border payment services.

The firm explained in a press release that the collaboration aims to provide BRI’s customers with faster, more convenient, and cost-effective international money transfers.

Through the partnership, BRI’s 150 million customers will have access to a range of real-time payment options, including bank account transfers, card payments, and digital wallets.

This is said to be particularly significant for those living in remote areas of Indonesia, who often face limited access to traditional financial services.

BRI’s Corporate Secretary, Agustya Hendy Bernadi, emphasised the bank’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. “This collaboration reflects BRI’s continuous efforts to enhance productivity and efficiency by expanding its digital payment channel network to meet the growing demand for global transactions,” commented Agustya.

He added that the partnership with Nium aligns perfectly with BRI’s vision to be Southeast Asia’s most valuable banking group.

Anupam Pahuja, General Manager and Executive Vice President for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Nium, stated: “By integrating Nium’s advanced technology into BRI’s platform, we are dedicated to providing BRI’s customers, no matter where they are, with access to exceptional financial services.”

The partnership is expected to contribute to the growth of cross-border payments in Indonesia, which is projected to increase by 15% annually through 2025.