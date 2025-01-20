Week 4 Exness economic calendar report 2025

These key data releases will offer not only a snapshot of today’s economic health but also act as a catalyst for significant market moves. If you are a technical trader, these events may contradict your analysis. Trade with all the information for better performance. Here’s what you should watch for this week:

This article was written by Paul Reid, a financial journalist at Exness.

Key economic releases to watch

US Existing Home Sales (January 22, 15:00 GMT)

Housing is a cornerstone of the US economy, and this report sheds light on its strength. Analysts are anticipating a slight rise in sales, signaling persistent demand despite elevated interest rates. A stronger-than-expected figure could boost confidence in sectors like construction and home improvement, while also fueling optimism in broader economic recovery.

US Initial Jobless Claims (January 23, 13:30 GMT)

This weekly snapshot of unemployment trends is critical for gauging the labor market’s resilience. A drop in jobless claims signals a strengthening economy, potentially lifting US equities and supporting the US dollar. Forex pairs such as EUR/USD and GBP/USD are likely to show heightened volatility around the release.

US Consumer Confidence Index (January 24, 15:00 GMT)

Consumer confidence is a bellwether for spending, a major driver of economic growth. If the index beats expectations, it could point to higher consumer activity, benefiting sectors like retail and discretionary stocks. Conversely, a disappointing figure might dampen risk appetite and favor safe-haven assets like gold (XAU/USD).

How these reports could move markets

Economic data this week could shape trends across multiple asset classes on Exness.

Gold and Oil (XAUUSD and USOIL): Positive consumer confidence and strong labor data could weaken safe-haven demand for gold, while oil prices may rise if sentiment around economic recovery strengthens.

Forex Majors (USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD): Anticipate significant dollar movements based on jobless claims and consumer confidence. A robust US economy could push USD higher, making pairs like EUR/USD and AUD/USD particularly reactive.

Stock Indices (US500, US30, USTEC): Improved consumer confidence and housing data might drive gains in indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, while any signs of labor market weakness could trigger a pullback.

Conclusion

This week’s economic calendar, spanning January 20 to January 24, is packed with high-impact reports, but keep in mind that President Donald Trump’s return to the White House has already affected the markets, and he’s just getting started. Expect the unexpected, experiment using Exness’ risk-free demo account, and trade cautiously throughout week 4.

