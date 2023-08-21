Tottenham Hotspurs names AstroPay as official partner

Tottenham Hotspur, the London-based football club, named AstroPay as its official payment partner on Friday. This announcement follows hot on the heels of news that the international payments provider partnered with Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club.

Spurs chose AstroPay, a leading fintech company in the global arena of digital payments, based on the scope of its loyalty and rewards platforms. This partnership launches a one-of-a-kind Spurs-branded prepaid card that will enable holders to unlock doors to unique benefits and rewards.

Fans collect AstroPoints when using this prepaid card and other AstroPay products. These they can trade or redeem for things such as premium match tickets, autographed merchandise, training centre excursions and virtual interactions with the manager and players of the club.

The commercial sales director of Tottenham Hotspur, Ryan Norys, stated:

We are incredibly excited to partner with AstroPay in bringing our fans a new payment method that enables them to show their passion for the Club in a unique way.

As an added bonus, Tottenham Hotspur cardholders will gain exclusive early access to the F1 DRIVE, a new karting initiative that soon debuts at the Spurs Stadium. All fans need to do to get their hands on a branded card is sign in or sign up, verify their account, and put in a Spurs card request.

Sofia Muró, AstroPay’s vice president of global product sales, commented: