Spotlight on Goldman Sachs: Tech firm advisor takes IPO leap

it’s the frontline advisor for big tech firms going public in recent months. This includes the much-anticipated Arm Holdings Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, which analysts believe will be the biggest listing so far this year.

Others under the Goldman Sachs wing include the delivery service, Instacart, and the marketing automation platform, Klaviyo. Expected to go public sometime next week, these companies are part of the revival of tech IPOs after movements in the sector were quiet for some time.

These IPOs test more than just investor willingness to risk their money on big tech. It also evaluates the performance and integrity of Goldman Sachs as a top Wall Street investment advisor and successful IPOs invariably boost this reputation.

Last year saw the lowest rate of U.S.-based IPOs in approximately thirty years. Experts blamed this phenomenon on unexpectedly higher interest rates, geopolitical decisions, and an after-taste left by poor-performing IPOs in 2021. Successful IPOs will thus raise investor confidence and resuscitate other areas such as mergers and financing.

This will indirectly boost Goldman Sachs, which is more reliant on investment banking than competitors such as JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs made headlines with its poor revenue performance and staff turnover in recent months. In a CNBC phone interview, Mike Mayo, a Wells Fargo banking analyst, commented: