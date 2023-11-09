Siemens Energy expects substantial revenues from hydrogen electrolyser initiative

On Wednesday Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) and Air Liquide Group (AIRP.PA) officially inaugurated their joint gigawatt electrolyser factory in Berlin. Reportedly, Anne-Laure de Chammard, one of the Siemens Energy board members, indicated that the company believes that this initiative will generate more than €1bn in mid-term revenues.

According to Siemens Energy, electrolysers separate hydrogen from water and this hydrogen can be used as an alternative to fossil fuels. With this newly established factory, the company aims to mass produce electrolysers to boost a climate-neutral agenda. On the company’s website, the CEO of Siemens Energy, Chris Bruch, noted:

There is no energy transition without green molecules. With today’s opening and the start of gigawatt-scale production of electrolysers, we are launching the next step for the commercialization of this vital technology.

During the event, key players emphasised the importance of government support and financing. Reuters reported that Chammard mentioned to journalists that traditional financing through banks is challenging and therefore governments must do their bit.

The strategic partnership between the mentioned companies brings Franco-German expertise and shared pipelines to the table, which experts believe boosts both viability and sustainability. François Jackow, the CEO of Air Liquide added: