New bodies join ‘Infrastructure Australia Net Zero Plan 2050’

In a press conference this morning, seven private sector bodies and three federal agencies have announced a new collaboration with which they will launch Infrastructure Australia Net Zero Plan 2050. The plan recognises the need to achieve complete global decarbonisation in the wake of the climate crisis and will coordinate, collaborate and report on Australia’s carbon-zero journey in the next few decades.

During the conference, Nicole Lockwood, Independent Chair of Infrastructure Net Zero, noted:

Infrastructure embodies, consumes and enables 70% of Australia’s carbon footprint. The tightened targets for 2030 and 2050, the huge pipeline of new projects and the need to adapt to increasing climate shocks have brewed the perfect storm. The time for decisive action is now. Infrastructure Net Zero will help the whole sector go further and faster – together.

The initiative is being led by a Steering Committee (SteerCo) comprising of various founding companies with expertise in construction, transportation, clean energy distribution and communications consulting.

The SteerCo provides Strategic direction across the plan, dividing 4 main pathways which will aim to address issues common to all the major infrastructure sub-sectors. These are as follows: