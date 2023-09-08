Markets taking note of China’s iPhone ban

The move adds to Apple’s challenges as it directly impacts its biggest non-U.S. market. The Chinese market makes up a sizeable chunk – about 19% – of Apple’s total revenue. Although drastic, it seems, according to an anonymous CNN source, that China has been implementing this policy non-officially since the Covid-19 pandemic and is now making it official in a bid to safeguard sensitive information.

Some speculate that this ban is a reprisal for a similar move by the U.S. Whatever the outcome, these political decisions have a direct impact on the economic welfare of brands with invested Chinese interests.

Apple’s share price dipped by 7%, and the Nasdaq responded with a 1% decrease. As the shares came in below the crucial 100-day moving average, some analysts hailed it as a bearish sign. Companies associated with Apple also experienced price losses. These include Qualcomm Inc. and Micron Technology Inc.

Additionally, investment giants Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. slid by at least 2%. Americas at Oanda senior market analyst, Edward Moya, stated: