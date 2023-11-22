Indian Rupee rises above market obstacles

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee experienced a slight decline against the opening demand for the US Dollar amid concern from India’s Ministry of Finance. Industry experts noted that the Ministry’s cautionary statement highlights the increasing potential of inflation risks throughout the globe.

Despite these challenges, experts anticipate a combination of lower oil prices and steady core inflation may play a mitigating role to counteract inflationary risk. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also closely monitoring external financial factors that could influence the Rupee’s value and the country’s payment balances. This comes after the UK released its net borrowing figures for October, which registered the 2nd highest borrowing levels since 1993.

Aligning with global trends among central banks, the RBI has taken measures to enhance financial security by increasing its gold reserves to 337 tonnes in Q3. This strategic move aims to fortify India’s economic position in the face of international market fluctuations, and helps the economic outlook to remain positive despite facing obstacles.

India’s economic outlook remains positive, projecting a GDP growth of 6.5% for the fiscal year 2023-24. This optimism is underpinned by the expected robust performance in Q3, primarily driven by heightened demand during the festive season.

The RBI’s interest rate decisions hold significant importance as they strive to strike a balance between ensuring currency stability and managing inflationary pressures. These measures are imperative for sustaining economic growth and effectively handling inflation within India.