Exness wins Best Broker in LATAM at iFX EXPO LATAM 2025

Exness, one of the world’s largest retail brokers, announced that it has been awarded Best Broker in LATAM at the UF Awards, held during the renowned iFX EXPO LATAM 2025. The recognition reaffirms Exness’ leadership in the trading industry and highlights its commitment to delivering high-performing, transparent, and innovative partnership solutions.

Speaking about the award, Miguel Marcos, Exness Regional Commercial Director, expressed,

“Winning the Best Broker in LATAM award at iFX EXPO LATAM is a tremendous honor and a testament to the value we place on our affiliate partnerships. We are proud to be recognized for our strategic expansion in LATAM and look forward to deepening our relationships with partners across the region.”

The accolade reflects Exness’ continued growth and reputation across Latin America and its ongoing focus on building strategic, transparent, and rewarding partnerships in the region.

Exness is a global multi-asset broker that was founded in 2008 with the mission to reshape the online trading industry. Since its inception, the company’s goal has been to create the ultimate trading experience through large-scale investment in technology and infrastructure. Their fresh approach resonated with traders around the world, growing Exness into one of the most prominent retail brokers in the sector.