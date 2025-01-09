Exness Takes Center Stage as the Official Sponsor of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025

Exness , a CFD broker and liquidity provider, announced its role as the Official Sponsor of the highly anticipated iFX EXPO Dubai 2025. This premier B2B fintech event, the largest of its kind in the MENA region, takes place from 14 to 16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, attracting over 5,000 industry professionals.

As the official sponsor, Exness will have a prominent presence, central to the expo’s activities, providing a space for meaningful engagement with attendees.

Exness will also contribute key insights through two panel discussions focused on critical industry developments and major trends shaping the sector:

Crypto Trading: Finding the Evergreen – Wael Makarem, Exness’ Financial Markets Strategists Lead, will participate in this panel exploring the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Discussions will cover key technical and fundamental insights, strategies for building and diversifying portfolios, and essential trading safeguards, including broker selection and risk management.

Beyond the Bid: The Rhythm of Market Flow: Peter Plester, Exness UK Head of B2B Sales, will join this panel examining the dynamic forces shaping liquidity and high-frequency trading. Panelists will explore how emerging technologies and market tempo shifts influence innovation and trading strategies in today’s evolving financial landscape.

David Morris, Exness UK CEO, expressed, “Exness has always focused on building a strong, forward-thinking trading ecosystem. iFX EXPO Dubai allows us to engage directly with industry leaders and reaffirm our commitment to driving impactful change together.”

Exness is a global multi-asset broker that was founded in 2008 with the mission to reshape the online trading industry. Since its inception, the company’s goal has been to create the ultimate trading experience through large-scale investment in technology and infrastructure. Their fresh approach resonates with traders around the world, growing Exness into one of the most prominent retail brokers in the sector. With a strong balance sheet, Exness now brings its deep liquidity offering to brokers and other financial institutions.