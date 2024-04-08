Exness strengthens Latin American footprint through strategic partnership with LALIGA

Exness teams up with the legendary football league to strengthen its position in the LatAm region.

One of the world’s largest brokers, Exness, has agreed to become the official regional partner of Latin America’s LALIGA football organisation. LALIGA is home to legendary clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona FC, and Atletico Madrid. It unites hundreds of millions of football fans across Latin America. By benefiting from LALIGA’s impressive popularity, the sponsorship will boost Exness’ position in this critical strategic region.

The agreement between Exness and LALIGA will cover two seasons: 2023/2024 and 2024/2025. LALIGA, being the world’s most significant football ecosystem, will align perfectly with Exness’ plans to promote its brand in the region, reinforcing the company’s values of integrity and reliability. Using LALIGA’s brand elements, fans in the area will see some exciting activations and experiences with LALIGA teams and former and current players.

Exness’ Chief Marketing Officer, Alfonso Cardalda stated:

We are beyond excited to connect with Latin Americans through our shared passion for football. By joining forces with LALIGA, we tap into the heart of the region where football isn’t just a sport but a way of life.

The Executive Director of LALIGA, Jorge de la Vega, emphasised:

We are convinced that this agreement will allow us to strengthen our relationship with our fans and with our new partner, Exness. Together, we will be able to reach new levels of success.

Its association with LALIGA and its growing influence elevates Exness’ brand perception and awareness. Being a trusted partner of this major league will allow Exness to integrate more effectively into the local community. The broker anticipates that it will drive strong brand associations.

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the world’s largest football ecosystem. It is a private sports association made up of the 20 SADs and clubs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 clubs of LALIGA HYPERMOTION, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. LALIGA has more than 200 million followers worldwide through social media, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages. Headquartered in Madrid (Spain), it has the most extensive international network of any sports property and is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its FOUNDATION and was the first professional football league in the world to create a league for footballers with intellectual disabilities: LALIGA Genuine.

About Exness

Exness uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Its ethos and vision revolve around offering its clients a frictionless trading experience by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced.

