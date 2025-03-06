Exness celebrates dual recognition at Money Expo Mexico 2025

Exness , one of the world’s largest retail multi-asset brokers, has successfully wrapped up its participation as a Titanium Sponsor at Money Expo Mexico 2025, strengthening its presence in the region and showcasing its industry leadership. As one of Latin America’s most anticipated financial events, the expo brought together industry professionals, traders, and market experts to discuss key developments shaping the trading landscape.

As part of its participation, Gerardo Sanchez, Partner Relationship Manager, delivered an insightful talk titled “Do operating costs really impact your trading results?” This presentation explored how trading costs such as spreads, execution quality, and slippage can influence profitability, providing traders with valuable knowledge to refine their strategies.

The event provided an excellent platform for Exness to engage with the local trading community and network with industry professionals. Miguel Marcos, Exness Regional Commercial Director, expressed,

“Money Expo Mexico 2025 was an excellent opportunity to connect with the trading community and exchange valuable insights on the evolving financial landscape. Our participation reflects Exness’ ongoing commitment to engaging with the industry, learning about traders’ ever-changing needs, and contributing to important discussions shaping the future of trading.”

Founded in 2008, Exness is a global multi-asset broker with the mission to reshape the online trading industry. Since its inception, the company’s goal has been to create the ultimate trading experience through large-scale investment in technology and infrastructure. Its fresh approach resonates with traders worldwide, growing Exness into one of the most prominent retail brokers in the sector. With a strong balance sheet, Exness now brings its deep liquidity offering to brokers and other financial institutions.