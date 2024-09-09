Exness Announces Significant Reductions in Trading Spreads for Gold and Oil

As of today, Gold spreads have been reduced by 20%, and oil spreads have been cut by 68%*. These changes reinforce Exness’ commitment to providing competitive trading conditions.

Exness, a leading global multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce their immediate reduction of gold (XAUUSD) and oil (USOIL) trading spreads.

With over 15 years of experience, Exness has consistently offered unparalleled trading conditions courtesy of stable and competitive spreads. They have achieved this by developing technology-driven pricing models and a comprehensive tick history, solidifying them as the go-to platform for traders.

“We are thrilled to offer our clients these significant reductions in spreads,” said Igor Desyatov, Chief Trading Officer of Exness. “Our commitment to providing the best trading environment is unwavering, and these changes reflect our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients. By offering the best conditions for gold and oil trading, we aim to enhance our clients’ trading experience and support their success.”

These reductions exemplify Exness’ commitment to clients and setting the standard for transparency, reliability, and excellence within the trading industry. The firm remains dedicated to innovation and client-centric solutions, ensuring new and existing traders can access the best tools and conditions available.

*Calculated based on standard account spreads, comparing the last full trading week in April 2024 to the last full trading week in August 2024.