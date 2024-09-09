Dukascopy Introduces Commodity CFDs for Japanese Clients

The new offering follows the approval of the company’s commodity license by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).

Dukascopy announced Friday that its Tokyo-based subsidiary Dukascopy Japan K.K., has launched commodity CFD trading for its Japanese clients.

The available commodities include highly liquid instruments such as oil, gas and precious metals like bullion.

Dukascopy clients in Japan can now access the instruments via both LIVE and DEMO accounts on the JForex trading platform, offering the platform’s clients in the region a broader range of trading options.

The expansion into commodities is part of Dukascopy’s continued growth strategy in Japan, where it has been operating since acquiring Alpary Japan in 2015 following the bankruptcy of Alpari UK.

Dukascopy Japan is a Type-1 licensed broker regulated by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (JFSA).

With the latest development, the company strengthens its position in one of the world’s largest and most competitive FX markets.

Dukascopy Japan K.K. also aims to further broaden its offerings in the region by obtaining a license for CFDs on equities in the future, solidifying its commitment to providing a diverse trading portfolio to its clients in Japan.

In June, Dukascopy announced a significant expansion of its CFD instrument offerings, revealing that it had added Italian stocks and the Italy 40 Index.