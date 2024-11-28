Deriv’s Innovative Tactical Indices Offer a New Dimension to Online Trading

Deriv, a leading online broker with 25 years of experience in the financial industry, recently launched its groundbreaking Tactical Indices , a game-changing new asset class that empowers traders to access sophisticated trading strategies without the hassle of manual rebalancing. This launch further solidifies Deriv’s position as an industry innovator, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide.

Redefining Trading Through Innovation

Tactical Indices are designed to automatically execute pre-defined rules based on technical indicators. This allows traders to potentially capitalise on momentum, trend reversals, and other market dynamics without the need to constantly rebalance positions and incur the associated costs.

Deriv’s initial Tactical Indices release features four distinct strategies based on the RSI indicator, each using silver as the underlying asset:

Two Momentum-based Indices: Trend Up and Trend Down, potentially capitalising on upward or downward trends in silver prices.

Two Contrarian Indices: Pullback and Rebound, potentially capitalising on downward or upward trend reversals in silver.

“Tactical Indices bridge the gap between complex trading strategies and seamless execution,” said Prakash Bhudia, Head of Product and Growth at Deriv. “We’re empowering traders to harness the power of advanced techniques like trend following and pairs trading while eliminating the barriers of manual intervention and overhead.”

The key advantages of Deriv’s Tactical Indices include:

Integrated Advanced Trading: Access to complex strategies without the need for manual execution or extensive technical analysis knowledge.

Automated Execution: Adjustments made based on pre-set rules, optimising efficiency and freeing traders from constant monitoring of their positions.

Cost Efficiency: Less trading costs associated with frequent rebalancing.

Leveraged Exposure: Amplified potential profit based on speculated price movements with less margin requirements.

Current and Future Developments

Tactical Indices offer traders a unique and powerful tool for navigating the financial markets. Deriv’s new Tactical Indices are currently available on Deriv’s MT5, Deriv cTrader, and Deriv X platforms.

This is just the beginning. Deriv plans to rapidly expand its Tactical Indices offering in the first half of 2025, incorporating a broader range of technical indicators, trading strategies, and asset classes, including MACD, Bollinger Bands, and pairs trading.

“Our goal is to redefine the boundaries of online trading by continuously innovating and delivering unique solutions that meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide,” added Bhudia.

About Deriv

For 25 years, Deriv has been committed to making online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Trusted by over 2.5 million traders worldwide, the company offers an expansive range of trade types and boasts over 300 assets across popular markets on award-winning, intuitive trading platforms. The company’s dedication to innovation and client satisfaction has earned it numerous accolades, including the recent ‘Broker of the Year’ – Global (Finance Magnates Awards), ‘Best Customer Service’ award (Global Forex Awards) and Affiliate Programme of the Year (Forex Expo Dubai).



Disclaimer: Trading conditions, products, and platforms may differ depending on your country of residence. For more information, visit deriv.com. Trading is risky. You should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

