Cboe Silexx unveils version 23.12 with exciting enhancements

On Monday, Cboe Silexx, a leading multi-asset order execution management system (OEMS), announced it is due to release its latest version update, 23.12, packed with a series of enhancements that promise to elevate the trading experience for its users.

The key highlights of this system release aim to introduce users to the open Position Analyzer feature, a tool which allows users to analyse an order before placing it by clicking the menu icon within MT (Market Trader) and QT (Quote Trader) tickets. This action then opens a Position Analyzer module, loading all legs from the user’s order ticket as simulated positions. Additionally, users have the option to include all their account holdings in that underlying asset, providing a comprehensive view of their total exposure to that particular security.

The Basket Trader module has also received a significant upgrade, allowing users to quickly select multiple rows of orders. With a simple right-click and selection of ‘Duplicate Order,’ new identical orders will be generated based on the orders chosen. This feature makes managing complex trading strategies more efficient, especially when dealing with multiple orders simultaneously.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Furthermore, the Order Manager now boasts a new ‘MID PRICE’ field, which displays the midpoint price for the security or complex structure within the user’s blotter. Adding this field is a breeze, as users can simply right-click on an existing column header, select ‘Show Column Chooser,’ and enable the ‘MID PRICE’ option.

Cboe Silexx’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology continues to cater to the evolving needs of traders in the ever-changing financial markets.