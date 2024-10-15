Broadridge Announces Solutions and Services for International Post-Trade Processing

Broadridge Financial Solutions announced Tuesday that it has introduced a suite of enhanced services and solutions designed to bolster operational resilience for international post-trade processing.

The company said the international post-trade processing services and solutions aim to help firms comply with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and other global regulations mandating heightened operational resilience.

They are also said to be in response to the “increased sophistication and prevalence of cyber threats, and board mandates on operational resilience.”

Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions at Broadridge, stressed the urgency of DORA compliance, stating: “The DORA compliance deadline is just three months away and the clock is ticking.

“Non-compliance will expose financial firms to an increased risk of cyber incidents, security breaches and system outages, as well as the potential for reputational damage and avoidable regulatory penalties.”

Broadridge explained that its operational resilience services and solutions offer firms a shared services pricing model that can help mitigate the costs associated with ensuring business continuity in the face of increasing cyber threats.

The products include specialised expertise and advanced analytical tools to assess and validate firms’ risk and control frameworks, back-up environments that meet recovery time objectives within required timeframes, and a cyber-recovery capability that can prevent the compromise of critical data assets.