AWS and Immutable partnering to drive large-scale global adoption of web3 gaming

Immutable, a leading web3 game developer, announced that it will partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to broaden the scope and impact of web3 gaming globally. This collaboration aims to implement various infrastructure and other initiatives to get gaming studios on board with web3 and drive the digital ownership of in-game items worldwide

This innovation, which uses blockchain technology to enable players to own and trade gaming assets, has already taken hold. Those in the know estimate about 100 million people worldwide will participate in web3 gaming in the next two years.

The web3 gaming partnership will allow Immutable to gain access to expert resources and secure prospective gamers. The companies envision that it would result in agreements with major studios.

Associated Immutable web3 gaming projects will also be able to enrol in AWS Activate, a scheme that supports startups with credits, technical support, training, and resources. Participants in this programme will receive $100,000 in AWS credits to establish AWS infrastructure while harnessing Immutable’s tools to build, launch, and grow original web3 games.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Immutable indicated its core mission aims to accelerate web3 game development by enabling studios to wrap their heads around blockchain technology and use it to grow user-friendly platforms. Jason Suen, Immutable’s chief commercial officer, commented: