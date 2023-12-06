Apple kicking back against universal charging port

Reports indicate Apple (AAPL.O) is trying to put the integration of the universal USB-C charging port into its existing iPhones on the back burner in India. The tech giant said that if New Delhi proceeds with the European Union rule, the company will not achieve local production goals.

This guideline requires that all smartphones, which include existing iPhones, feature a universal charging port to cut consumer costs and reduce e-waste. Continued discussions on the matter pushed manufacturers in India to comply with this arrangement by June 2025, which is six months later than the agreed deadline for Europe.

Estimates show this move can save consumers more than $271m. Other prominent tech companies, such as Samsung (005930.KS), agreed with India’s plan.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

iPhones, however, have a one-of-a-kind lightning connector port that is a unique selling point of these sought-after devices. In a 28 November meeting between Apple and India’s IT ministry, the company asked authorities to exclude existing iPhones from these rules because it would hamstring its potential to meet the targets set by India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PLI project to financially motivate electronic manufacturers in India to boost the local economy with investments and sales. Apple suppliers, such as Foxconn (2317.TW), broadly apply this scheme to grow local iPhone production. Quoting the minutes of the stated meeting, Reuters reported Apple’s regulatory and product compliance executives saying that: