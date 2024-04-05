Alphabet considering an offer for HubSpot

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the parent company of the world’s leading search engine, Google, has reportedly sought advice on the viability of acquiring HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), a cloud-based marketing platform.

HubSpot’s current market cap is over $33bn. Analysts claim that if Alphabet proceeds with an offer, it would be unusual in a climate where the so-called Magnificent Seven – Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet, Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), and Tesla (TSLA)—are under the microscope of financial regulators.

According to Reuters, a deal like this would enable Alphabet to spend some of its $110.9bn available capital. Sources reportedly said the company recently consulted with Morgan Stanley (MS) about the pros and cons of making a bid for HubSpot.

This business-to-business company made its market debut in 2014. In its 2023 fiscal, HubSpot accrued total revenues of $2.2bn. Over the past 12 months, the organisation’s shares climbed by 50%.

At present, Alphabet is confronted with several antitrust issues, which include significant legal charges regarding the abuse of powers as the world’s leading search engine. In 2017, the European Commission fined it €2.42bn for antitrust regulatory transgressions as it gave preference to its affiliated comparison-shopping service.

Google is also gauging how effectively generative artificial intelligence evaluates search inputs. According to reports, Google will only test a marginal percentage of search traffic and “AI overviews” will appear at the top of the results in the UK.