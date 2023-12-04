Alaska Air to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9bn

On Sunday, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) announced it clenched a deal to acquire Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) for $1.9bn. The definitive agreement specified an $18.00 per share cash price, which includes a net debt of $0.9bn.

Alaska Air indicated the combined companies will create a robust platform for growth and competition. Benefits to consumers include a wider variety of critical air service options and more Pacific, US Continental, and international destinations.

At an economic level, the expanded footprint generates long-term job opportunities and ongoing investment in local communities and environmental stewardship. The companies further indicated this merger will continue to value and reflect the longstanding brand values through a single operating platform.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

This includes protecting and growing union-based employment, economic development in Hawaii, and increased international connectivity through airline partners such as the Oneworld Alliance. Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Airlines, voiced the company’s excitement with the acquisition and said:

We have a longstanding and deep respect for Hawaiian Airlines, for their role as a top employer in Hawai’i, and for how their brand and people carry the warm culture of aloha around the globe. Our two airlines are powered by incredible employees with 90+ year legacies and values grounded in caring for the special places and people that we serve.

Yahoo Finance reported the deal gives Alaska Air more than 50% market control of flights to and from Hawaii. Being an international tourist hotspot, this merger can significantly boost the airline’s competitive edge in commercial air travel. The company anticipates regulator approval by the end of 2024.