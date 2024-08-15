ACY Securities Unveils LogixTrader, Signalling Milestone Towards IPO

ACY Securities, a leading global multi-asset CFD broker, is excited to announce the launch of its proprietary trading platform, LogixTrader. This new trading platform, built from the ground up, marks a significant milestone in ACY Securities’ journey and represents a significant step towards the IPO plans of its holding company, ACYLogix.

LogixTrader offers a seamless, web-based trading experience across all devices which does not require users to download or install any applications to begin trading. The platform features a user-friendly interface and a range of innovative tools designed to provide traders of all levels with a competitive edge.

Developing a proprietary trading platform is a rare and ambitious endeavour for brokers, given the extensive development resources and substantial costs involved. Most brokers opt for widely used platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) from MetaQuotes. However, ACY Securities’ decision to invest in creating LogixTrader demonstrates their commitment to innovation and delivering superior, customised trading solutions to their global client base.

Key Features of LogixTrader

– The built-in economic calendar keeps you informed with real-time economic events and updates.

– Reliable risk management with guaranteed stop loss and take profit orders with no slippage, at no additional cost.

– Dynamic margin which offers tiered leverage based on trading volume, offering higher leverage for lower volumes.

– Intuitive trading units allow you to trade in more intuitive units and points, simplifying the complexity of traditional lot sizes.

Jimmy Ye – CEO of ACY Securities, commented on the successful launch

“The introduction of LogixTrader is a testament to our commitment to innovation and providing superior trading solutions to our clients. This platform not only enhances the trading experience for our existing clients by offering more choice but also introduces a range of innovative features that will attract new traders. As we continue on our path towards an IPO, LogixTrader represents a significant milestone and a clear indicator of our progress and ambitions.”

LogixTrader offers a unique, tailored trading experience. The proprietary nature of the platform allows ACY Securities to implement exclusive features and enhancements that are not available on third-party platforms. This strategic advantage underscores ACY Securities’ dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional service to its global clientele.

This release follows ACY Securities’ recent announcement of the launch of a variety of new futures symbols, significantly expanding its already diverse suite of over 2,200 trading instruments.