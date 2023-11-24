Hilton Food Group (HFG) Share Price Rose on Board Changes

The Hilton Food Group plc (LON: HFG) share price rose 1.91% after announcing significant changes to its board, which will take effect on December 4, 2023. After serving on the Board for over seven years, Christine Cross will be stepping down from her role as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

In her stead, the Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Perry as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 4, 2023. Sarah will also join the Audit, Remuneration, and Nominations Committees.

Sarah Perry brings a wealth of experience in supply chain and logistics, notably in her current position as Vice President for integrated supply chains at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company Ltd.

Her previous roles include executive positions in operations and logistics at Coca-Cola European Partners plc and Oxford University Press. She has also served in a customer services role at DHL UK.

Sarah additionally holds directorships at Carlsberg UK Holdings Ltd. and various companies linked to the SDE Innserve joint venture business with Heineken. This venture specialises in installing and maintaining equipment in pubs, clubs, bars, and restaurants.

As part of these changes, Rebecca Shelley, who currently serves as a Non-Executive Director, will assume the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee, succeeding Christine Cross in this capacity.

Robert Watson OBE, Hilton Food’s Chairman, commented: