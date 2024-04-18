Eli Lilly’s Zepbound a Possible Treatment for Sleep Apnoea

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced its top-line results in stage three Tirzepatide clinical trials, which proved successful in treating obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

The company markets this drug as Zepbound® in the US and as Mounjaro® in some international markets.

These outcomes add to the merits of medicines such as Zepbound and Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Ozempic in the treatment of obesity and diabetes. Despite supply, cost, and health insurance issues, these drugs remain in high demand worldwide.

Lilly stated that Tirzepatide reduced the average apnoea-hypopnea index by up to 63% compared to the trial placebo, translating to an approximate decrease of 30 events per hour. The firm indicated that the tests confirm that the medicine significantly addresses sleep apnoea symptoms.

In October 2022, Lilly issued a statement indicating that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fast-tracked the approval of Zepbound for the treatment of obesity and related comorbidities. The company plans to present these results and submit them to the FDA and pharmaceutical regulators in other countries. Jeff Emmick, the senior vice president of Lilly’s product development, stated:

“OSA impacts 80 million adults in the US, with more than 20 million living with moderate-to-severe OSA. Addressing this unmet need head-on is critical, and while there are pharmaceutical treatments for the excessive sleepiness associated with OSA, Tirzepatide has the potential to be the first pharmaceutical treatment for the underlying disease.”

At the closing bell on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, LLY stock traded at $750.77, 0.54% up from the previous session.