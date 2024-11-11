Travelex to Revamp ATM Network with NCR Atleos

Foreign exchange firm Travelex announced Monday that it would embark on a technological overhaul of its ATM network.

In partnership with NCR Atleos, the company revealed it is replacing its entire portfolio of over 600 ATMs across eight countries with new hardware and software.

The move is designed to elevate the customer experience by introducing a range of innovative features. One of the most notable additions is contactless cash withdrawal, which will be available in select markets.

The feature allows customers to withdraw cash by simply tapping their card or NFC-enabled device on the ATM, eliminating the need for physical insertion.

The new NCR Atleos SelfServ ATMs will also incorporate touch screens, barcode readers, and support Travelex’s Click and Collect service, allowing customers to pre-order foreign currency online and collect it from designated ATM locations.

“By relying on the experts at NCR Atleos for the implementation of modern ATM technology, we gain efficiencies and streamlined operations while adding value for our customers, ensuring travellers across the globe have reliable, secure and easy access to their cash,” commented Simon Jackson, Chief Customer Officer from Travelex.

Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, Global Sales for NCR Atleos, added, “We are proud to support Travelex in enhancing their ATM infrastructure, ultimately continuing to expand financial access for consumers around the world.”