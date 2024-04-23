Meta Looking For Tech Partners To Use Meta Quest

The Meta Quest headset operating system is one of the key pieces of technology that Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc. (META) will rely on to boost its profits in the coming years

2023 saw Meta’s Reality Labs division lose $16bn, so CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that it will be opening up the system so that other tech companies can make hardware using it.

His announcement pointed out that Microsoft, ASUS and Lenovo are among the selected early partners that will be working with Meta on new headsets as it looks to take advantage of the growing market for virtual reality (VR) and the metaverse.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Zuckerberg has previously complained about depending on Apple and Google when distributing its mobile apps for Facebook and Instagram. He pointed out in recent interviews when talking about the release of Meta’s Llama 3 open-source AI model that he wants to avoid the smartphone situation where there are “these two gatekeeper companies, Apple and Google, that can tell you what you’re allowed to build”.

Analysts have highlighted Meta’s move to seek partnerships with trusted companies to avoid this happening with its VR projects in the future.

The platform is now called Meta Horizon OS and will be an open system that allows developers to use technology such as eye and body tracking to create mixed-reality settings for users. The idea is that all of the headsets created in the future using this technology can be connected with the Meta Quest app on Android or Apple devices.