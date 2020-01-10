Kroll acquires RP Digital Security, expands cyber risk practice in Asia Pacific

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, has today announced that it has acquired RP Digital Security, aiming to expand its cyber security offerings.
Singapore-headquartered RP Digital Security is a computer forensic investigations, digital security and eDiscovery services company. It serves some of the largest law firms, financial institutions and insurance providers in the region.
RP Digital Security has also deep cyber investigation experience, including data breach, ransomware, business email compromise and internal employee investigations, and provides remediation and recovery guidance. The RP Digital Security team will join Kroll’s Asia Pacific Cyber Risk practice, led by Managing Director and Asia Pacific leader Paul Jackson.
Jason Smolanoff, Senior Managing Director and Global Practice Leader, commented on the news:
I am thrilled to welcome the RP Digital Security team to the Cyber Risk practice. Asia Pacific has seen an uptick in reported cybercrime and it is important for organisations to build resiliency against attacks, including a robust incident response plan and preparedness, ahead of a breach.
RP Digital Security has a strong reputation for high quality forensics and incident response, helping clients in the region effectively manage the entire incident’s lifecycle, and will now greatly benefit from Kroll’s extensive proactive cyber resilience services.
Rob Phillips, founder of RP Digital Security, added:
Kroll’s global reach and comprehensive cyber risk management capabilities are unparalleled, and I am excited to expand on those capabilities with our own. As organisations throughout Asia Pacific see increased exposure to cyber threats whilst facing stricter legal requirements around data protection, it is important for companies to have a robust system in place, and I look forward to helping our clients tackle these complex challenges.
The RP Digital Security team’s expertise, responsiveness and focus on client service are consistent with our values and helped solidify our relationship,” said Jackson. “With APAC entities increasingly looking for a reliable partner for cyber risk management, the acquisition of RP Digital Security underscores our commitment to high quality solutions and resources to best serve our clients when they most need us, no matter how complex their security challenge.