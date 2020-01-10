Kroll acquires RP Digital Security, expands cyber risk practice in Asia Pacific

Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, has today announced that it has acquired RP Digital Security, aiming to expand its cyber security offerings.

Singapore-headquartered RP Digital Security is a computer forensic investigations, digital security and eDiscovery services company. It serves some of the largest law firms, financial institutions and insurance providers in the region.

RP Digital Security has also deep cyber investigation experience, including data breach, ransomware, business email compromise and internal employee investigations, and provides remediation and recovery guidance. The RP Digital Security team will join Kroll’s Asia Pacific Cyber Risk practice, led by Managing Director and Asia Pacific leader Paul Jackson.

Jason Smolanoff, Senior Managing Director and Global Practice Leader, commented on the news:

I am thrilled to welcome the RP Digital Security team to the Cyber Risk practice. Asia Pacific has seen an uptick in reported cybercrime and it is important for organisations to build resiliency against attacks, including a robust incident response plan and preparedness, ahead of a breach. RP Digital Security has a strong reputation for high quality forensics and incident response, helping clients in the region effectively manage the entire incident’s lifecycle, and will now greatly benefit from Kroll’s extensive proactive cyber resilience services.

Rob Phillips, founder of RP Digital Security, added: