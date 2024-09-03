dxFeed Announces PriceSquawk Integration

Market data provider dxFeed announced the integration of its high-quality data feeds with PriceSquawk on Monday.

The collaboration with PriceSquawk, an audible trading tool, aims to enhance the trading experience for retail traders by delivering CME Group and Nasdaq Level 1 data through an “innovative audio tool.”

PriceSquawk is well-known for its ability to convert market data into audible trade sounds, enabling traders to listen to price action, buying and selling activity, and volume flow across various markets.

The auditory interface mimics the atmosphere of a physical trading floor, allowing traders to stay immersed in market dynamics without the need for constant screen time.

Through the integration, PriceSquawk users can now access real-time bid and ask prices, as well as the latest trading information, in their web browser via the new dxFeed-powered PriceSquawk App.

The companies believe the collaboration offers several key benefits. Firstly, they state that users will gain access to live quotes, including the best bid and offer prices across various CME Group futures and options markets. Furthermore, they note that traders can access real-time bid and offer prices from Nasdaq.

Graham Glover, CEO of PriceSquawk, stated: “The inclusion of CME Group and Nasdaq Level 1 data allows our users to gain a more complete and immediate understanding of market dynamics, all through an auditory interface that enhances focus and reduces screen-time.”

Another benefit listed by the companies is that PriceSquawk’s speech engine and audio alerts are now backed by dxFeed’s accurate and reliable data, allowing traders to make quick, informed decisions.

Dmitry Parilov, Managing Director at dxFeed, emphasised that the partnership aligns with the company’s mission to democratise access to high-quality market data.