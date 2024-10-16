Danske Bank Adopts Broadridge’s Proxy Voting Solution

Danske Bank announced Wednesday that it has implemented Broadridge Financial Solutions’ global proxy voting technology to streamline its investor services.

The company explained in a press release that the strategic partnership aims to enhance the accuracy and speed of the proxy voting process, empowering Danske Bank’s clients to make more informed investment decisions.

Danske Bank states: “The Broadridge solution streamlines the proxy voting process and ensures greater accuracy and speed, enabling Danske Bank’s clients to make more informed and timely investment decisions.”

The implementation of Broadridge’s solution builds upon the existing relationship between the two companies.

Earlier this year, Danske Bank selected Broadridge’s Tbricks platform to support multi-asset trading, pricing, and position management across its markets.

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Broadridge, which is pivotal in enhancing our global investor stewardship,” said Greta Liniauskaite-Jankuniene, Head of Asset Services at Danske Bank.

“This is an important milestone in our strategic journey and, together with Broadridge, who is a global leader in this domain, we can combine our expertise and experience with an efficient and resilient end-to-end solution that will help our customers both domestically and internationally.”

Danske Bank has already commenced live operations for proxy voting with Broadridge, benefitting from the “unified and highly resilient” solution to support efficient investor voting in all regions, including EMEA, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific.

“We applaud Danske Bank’s proactive and responsible strategy to empower investors who increasingly want to exercise their vote entitlements in all markets,” said Demi Derem, SVP of Investor Communication Solutions International at Broadridge. “Working together in close partnership, we are delivering on our commitment to advance shareholder democracy and market-wide governance standards.”