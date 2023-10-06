BluGlass wins the position to become a member of the CLAWS Hub

BluGlass Limited (BLG), a leading supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) laser diode products to the global photonics industry, has been named a member of the Commercial Leap-Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS Hub).

This makes the company one of eight Microelectronics (ME) Commons regional innovation hubs announced by the US Department of Defence.

As a CLAWS Hub member, BluGlass will develop next-generation photonics devices for commercial and strategic defence applications. Led by the North Carolina State University, this hub received $39.4 million in funding for the first year as part of the ME Commons Programme.

For the 2023 FY, the US Department of Defence dedicated $238m to CHIPS and Science Act funding. This allocation forms part of the $2bn dedicated to this drive from the 2023 to 2027 financial years.

Apart from BluGlass, the CLAWS Hub consists of seven other members, which include Coherent, General Electric, Kyma and Wolfspeed. With a greater goal to boost America’s ability to develop, prototype, and produce pioneering microelectronics, the ME Commons aims to speed along transitions and mitigate supply chain risks.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Wide-bandgap semiconductors are becoming increasingly prominent in applications such as power electronics, radio frequency, and wireless gadgets. They are also found in sensing lasers, communications, AI, and quantum technology. Jim Haden, chief executive officer of BluGlass said: