Potential new SEC rules to limit broker trading rebates

Stock markets are holding their breath as rumours of a possible set of new rules to end pricing schemes that benefit big-name brokers are in the works from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Gearing to vote on the proposal, the financial watchdog convenes in Washington this week.

During this meeting, the SEC will evaluate whether the lower transaction prices and rebates going to larger firms with higher trading volumes create an unfair competitive advantage. Reuters reported that before the start of the meeting, SEC officials indicated that the complexity of pricing levels between different exchanges can result in significant cost differences.

They further said that the system is complex and warrants careful consideration; if new rules come into effect, it would end these pricing perks and conflicts of interest where brokerages execute orders to profit them and not necessarily their customers.

This type of conflict is non-existent when brokerages partake in so-called proprietary trades – where brokerages execute trades for themselves and not customers. Reuters reported that SEC officials said, in this regard, transaction price discounts and rebates would not apply.

In these instances, stock exchanges must disclose their pricing levels and qualifying exchange members. The SEC would then make this information public. Gary Gensler, the SEC chairperson, said: