Tradu and TradingView Announce Strategic Partnership

Tradu said in a press release that the collaboration with the charting platform will provide Tradu’s clients with access to TradingView’s advanced charting and trading tools.

The partnership will see Tradu clients have access to TradingView’s vast charting library, which includes 110+ advanced drawing tools, 100+ technical indicators, and 10+ different chart types.

They will also be able to trade directly from the chart, display multiple charts at once, create custom charting templates, and access up-to-date market news from Tradu’s newsfeed.

Brendan Callan, CEO at Tradu, said the partnership aligns perfectly with Tradu’s mission to deliver cutting-edge resources to empower active traders and investors.

He stated: “Our goal at Tradu has always been to provide our clients with the most sophisticated tools available to enhance their trading experience. TradingView has proven itself to be a leader in charting and trading solutions, and we are thrilled to offer its platform to our clients at no additional cost.”

Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView, echoed this sentiment. He highlighted the potential of the partnership to bring new products to market and provide traders with a seamless experience across multiple asset classes.

“As a new platform, we find Tradu in a unique position in the market considering they are building all new technology and leveraging the best in class charting tools – among other great resources for traders,” said Crosby. “We will work closely with the Tradu team.”