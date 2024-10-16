TradingView Enhances Futures Data for SGX and ICE Futures Singapore

Popular online charting platform TradingView announced upgrades to its futures data on Wednesday, with the company specifically focusing on contracts from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE Futures Singapore).

The enhancements aim to improve data visibility and accuracy, providing traders with deeper insights for more informed decision-making.

One of the key updates introduces flexibility in choosing between the settlement price and the last price as the closing value on charts.

TradingView explains that the settlement price, calculated at the end of the trading day, offers a more stable reference point for assessing gains or losses. Traders can easily switch between these options using the SET button or chart settings.

Another addition is the ability to back-adjust contracts in continuous futures.

The online charting platform says the feature helps eliminate roll gaps, ensuring a more consistent historical view by adjusting for price differences between old and new contracts. The B-ADJ button or chart settings allow traders to enable this feature.

Furthermore, TradingView has introduced the Open Interest indicator for Singapore futures, with the metric providing traders with information about market activity by showing the total number of active contracts that haven’t been settled.

Traders can view open interest data by going to the “Indicators, Metrics & Strategies” menu and searching for the Open Interest indicator.