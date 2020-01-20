Trad-X launches a dealer-to-client electronic central limit order book

Interest rate derivatives platform Trad-X has announced last week that it has launched a dealer-to-client (D2C) pure electronic central limit order book (CLOB) and has already completed a number of live transactions between dealers and non-dealers.

AEGON Asset Management first executed a euro IRS trade on Trad-X’s D2C CLOB. BNP Paribas was the counterparty, and the transaction was cleared by Eurex Clearing AG.

Francois Puget, Head of G10 Rates Trading Europe at BNP Paribas, stated:

We are delighted to be the first dealer to execute a transaction on Trad-X D2C CLOB which underpins our commitment to provide the best comprehensive offer to fit our clients’ needs. Supporting innovation in collaboration with Trad-X and Eurex further emphasises BNP Paribas’ leadership as a market maker in interest rate derivatives and our expertise in electronic execution.

Through Trad-X D2C dealers (qualified under fair and objective criteria) provide liquidity for clients that can execute on existing liquidity, as well as place live resting orders.

Trad-X D2C replicates many of the benefits offered to dealers trading via a CLOB model, including includes real-time, executable pricing with live updates for a wide range of swap products, tighter spreads and reduced information leakage.

Dan Marcus, CEO of Trad-X, commented on the news:

The completion of our first trades between dealer and non-dealer counterparties validates our model, proving it to be a credible alternative to RFQ protocols. We expect this to be particularly beneficial for non-dealers trading standardised interest rate swap products, as it enables access to pricing for a wide range of trading instruments from multiple dealers in a very cost effective manner.

Derek Milner, Senior Portfolio Manager at AEGON Asset Management, added: