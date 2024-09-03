Saxo Bank and Leonteq Partner for Structured Products Manufacturing and Distribution

On Tuesday, Leonteq Securities AG and Saxo Bank announced a strategic partnership to enhance the manufacturing and distribution of structured products.

As part of the collaboration, Leonteq explained that Saxo will adopt a white-labelling issuance model developed by Leonteq, becoming a sponsor responsible for distributing Saxo-guaranteed structured products to its extensive client base via its platforms for investors and traders.

Leonteq, in turn, has secured an international distribution mandate from Saxo, granting it access to Saxo’s vast global distribution network.

The first Saxo-guaranteed structured products are expected to be available on Leonteq’s platform by 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

In addition to distribution, Leonteq will integrate Saxo into its network of execution brokers, capitalising on Saxo’s extensive trading capabilities to access capital markets more efficiently.

Leonteq also plans to offer Saxo-guaranteed structured products on LYNQS, its digital investing platform.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated:

“We are pleased to partner with Saxo Bank with its leading digital trading platform. The broad range of services and expertise of Leonteq and the extensive trading capabilities of Saxo Bank will enrich and accelerate the state-of-the-art investment platforms of both partners.”

Kim Fournais, CEO of Saxo Bank, highlighted the significance of the collaboration for Saxo’s expansion, especially within the Swiss market.

“This collaboration is truly a win-win. Saxo’s clients will benefit from an even bigger product universe that further enhances their investment choices and access to global markets, while Leonteq will leverage our cutting-edge technology and robust infrastructure for trading and hedging activities.”