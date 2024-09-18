PhillipCapital Added to TradingView as New Broker

On Tuesday, trading platform TradingView announced the addition of PhillipCapital as a new broker.

The company explained in a blog post that the partnership will be especially beneficial for its Turkish users.

PhillipCapital is a global stock broker and member of the PhillipCapital Group. It is headquartered in Singapore and has been operating since 1975. The company offers its services to over 1.8 million active customers across 15 countries.

TradingView says the broker is well-known for its “effective performance and innovative capital market solutions,” operating in key financial centres worldwide, including Hong Kong, the US, the UK, and France.

TradingView explains that the broker offers competitive commission rates and a 1:1 minimum leverage and is recognised for its integrity, transparency, and customer focus. In addition, they note that PhillipCapital has received numerous awards and maintains a leading position in the Turkish market.

In Turkey, PhillipCapital has been operating since 2012 and has rapidly expanded its distribution channels by opening offices in a total of 15 locations.

With the addition of PhillipCapital, TradingView said users are now able to trade BIST stocks and funds directly from their charts.